Hey Vivaldi community,

I noticed a bit of a gap when it comes to finding reliable sources for Vivaldi's built-in ad blocker filter lists. While I’m aware we can use the filterlist website, it’s not the easiest to navigate and, at times, can feel a bit questionable in terms of trustworthiness.

To make things easier for the community, I’m starting this thread where users can share trusted source links for filter lists. This will allow others to simply copy and paste the links directly into Vivaldi, without worrying about security or reliability.

Please feel free to contribute by sharing your lists in the following format:

Source Import Link: (Direct URL for importing the filter list)

Author's GitHub (if applicable): (Link to the author's GitHub or relevant page)

Brief Description: (A short explanation of what the list does and why you use it)

Let's come together to build a list of trusted sources for everyone in the Vivaldi community. Looking forward to seeing your contributions!