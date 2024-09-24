My current phone is a Unihertz Titan. More information here:

Unihertz Titan

Anyways, it has a physical shift key in the upper left hand corner. The problem is that Vivaldi does not seem to recognize this shift key as letters stay lower cased even after pressing this key.

It should be noted that other apps I have installed to my phone do recognize this key such as my text messaging app QUIK, Amaze File Manager, RoboForm Password Manager, OpenContacts, etc. Currently, Vivaldi is one of only two apps on my phone that does not recognize the shift key.

Does anyone have any ideas as to how I might get Vivaldi to recognize the shift key? Or is this simply an issue that will never get fixed?