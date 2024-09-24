Vivaldi Does Not Recognize Shift Key On Physical Keyboard
CodeProgrammer
My current phone is a Unihertz Titan. More information here:
Anyways, it has a physical shift key in the upper left hand corner. The problem is that Vivaldi does not seem to recognize this shift key as letters stay lower cased even after pressing this key.
It should be noted that other apps I have installed to my phone do recognize this key such as my text messaging app QUIK, Amaze File Manager, RoboForm Password Manager, OpenContacts, etc. Currently, Vivaldi is one of only two apps on my phone that does not recognize the shift key.
Does anyone have any ideas as to how I might get Vivaldi to recognize the shift key? Or is this simply an issue that will never get fixed?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@CodeProgrammer Does it work on Chrome browser?
CodeProgrammer
@luetage said in Vivaldi Does Not Recognize Shift Key On Physical Keyboard:
May a curse fall upon you for making me install Google Chrome on my phone, but yes; it works just fine:
luetage Supporters Soprano
@CodeProgrammer I probably deserve that curse, sorry about that. But yeah, this confirms it’s a Vivaldi problem. You can issue a bug report. No idea how hard it might be to tackle and whether they would need access to this exact device, or whether some other Android with keyboard would suffice. Could take a while.