Vivaldi Ad Blocker and 3rd party frame/script blocking rule
I created these rules for the Vivaldi ad blocker back in August to block 3rd party frame/script for the dictionary.com web site.
www.dictionary.com * 3p-frame block
www.dictionary.com * 3p-script block
I thought at that time that they were working, but now they're not.
I know that 1st party frame/script blocking is not yet supported by Vivaldi.
Is it the same for 3rd party frame/script blocking?
Are you sure about that?
AFAIK these kinds of rules will not work in Vivaldi at all as they are uBlock-specific.
The adblock syntax is different, see:
https://adblockplus.org/filter-cheatsheet
Not sure if the
third-partyoption works correctly in Vivaldi.
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi Ad Blocker and 3rd party frame/script blocking rule:
Are you sure about that?
AFAIK these kinds of rules will not work in Vivaldi at all as they are uBlock-specific.
I thought that the uBlock extension was disabled back then when I tried that site with Vivaldi's ad blocker.
It seemed to be working to me.
Maybe it wasn't?
It seemed to be working to me.
So what's the problem exactly?
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi Ad Blocker and 3rd party frame/script blocking rule:
Maybe it wasn't?
It seemed to be working to me.
So what's the problem exactly?
I'm usually pretty thorough when I'm testing something like that.
The Vivaldi Ad Blocker is not blocking what I thought it was back in August.
Specifically, there is a video that can be started on dictionary.com that was blocked from being displayed back then.
@AllanH You'll need to test in an older version, find what version it worked in.
Vivaldi 6.9 was released end of August, so possible it worked in 6.8 but test first.
If you can find the same rules work in an older version, then post that version here as well as the reproduction steps and I can test.
Might be a regression but I doubt it, far as I know the uBO-specific rules never worked in Vivaldi.
Make sure to test in a clean profile and disable all built-in lists so no other rules are interfering.
@Pathduck
Thanks for your replies.
I've done enough testing of older versions before I started this topic, going back to the Snapshot version of 7/31.
I'll just accept that it was a mistake on my part.
-
@AllanH Like I said, the uBO-specific dynamic filtering rules won't work in Vivaldi at all and never did.
EDIT: I realized my syntax understanding was flawed. To get something similar to uBO "dynamic rules" in ABP syntax, you'll need to do:
*^$third-party,script,subdocument,domain=dictionary.com
This will block any 3p requests on the domain specified, of type script/subdocument (iframe).
uBO syntax like
www.dictionary.com * 3p-script block
has never been supported in Vivaldi.
Anyway, what's wrong with just running the default lists, seems to block most everything on
dictionary.comincluding ad vids.
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi Ad Blocker and 3rd party frame/script blocking rule:
@AllanH Like I said, the uBO-specific dynamic filtering rules won't work in Vivaldi at all and never did.
uBO syntax like
www.dictionary.com * 3p-script block
has never been supported in Vivaldi.
Anyway, what's wrong with just running the default lists, seems to block most everything on
dictionary.comincluding ad vids.
With the default lists, the Word of the Day video on that site blocks some of the content that I need to see.
I switched from using Vivaldi's default lists to uBlock Origin extension 2 years ago because they didn't block enough for me.
Since the uBlock Origin extension is not supposed to work much longer because of Manifest v3, I'm trying to create rules compatible with Vivaldi that block the same content.
EDIT: I realized my syntax understanding was flawed. To get something similar to uBO "dynamic rules" in ABP syntax, you'll need to do:
*^$third-party,script,subdocument,domain=dictionary.com
This will block any 3p requests on the domain specified, of type script/subdocument (iframe).
That works great to block that Word of the Day video.
Thanks!