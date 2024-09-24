One problem I've ran into a few times, is how the tab stacks will only show the muted/unmuted status of the currently selected tab in each tab stack. So if a tab unexpectedly starts playing sound (perhaps because a stream went live), there often are zero visual indication where this sound is coming from. Thereby forcing me to roam through all my stacks to find the one tab that suddenly started making noise.

If instead the little speaker icon would turn up not only on the individual tab playing the sound, but also the stack the noisy tab is under, this would be a very welcome indicator as to where the sound is originating. If I also could click the little speaker on the tab stack and thereby mute all the tabs in the stack simultaneously, this would be great to quickly remedy noisy surprises.

As you might imagine, it’s quite awkward to be on an important call and suddenly sound starts blaring from somewhere you can't immediately locate.