Hey I feel like I must be overlooking something here but I've been dealing with this for about a week now, on both the Snapshot and Stable versions: for some reason a good chunk of my pages are getting cut off on the left side where my web panel popout button is, as if it wasn't there and I'm supposed to be able to see behind it.

Here is the very left side of my screen, and for reference it's not just this particular page that's had the issue, I've run into it quite a few times actually, even being prevented from clicking on a particularly left-sided small icon link because of what's been cut off.

when I searched for anything related to margins, all I saw was a bunch of stuff about CSS which I have no idea how to work with and would only be able to implement if there was one that applied to my exact issue. Anyone else run into this recently or have any ideas how to remedy it?

Vivaldi: 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

OS: Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4169)