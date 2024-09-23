Any way to increase margins? Specifically near the retracted web panel?
Hey I feel like I must be overlooking something here but I've been dealing with this for about a week now, on both the Snapshot and Stable versions: for some reason a good chunk of my pages are getting cut off on the left side where my web panel popout button is, as if it wasn't there and I'm supposed to be able to see behind it.
Here is the very left side of my screen, and for reference it's not just this particular page that's had the issue, I've run into it quite a few times actually, even being prevented from clicking on a particularly left-sided small icon link because of what's been cut off.
when I searched for anything related to margins, all I saw was a bunch of stuff about CSS which I have no idea how to work with and would only be able to implement if there was one that applied to my exact issue. Anyone else run into this recently or have any ideas how to remedy it?
Vivaldi: 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4169)
DoctorG
@lolDayus That is this old unfixed bug:
VB-100008 "Panel toggle covers part of web page" - Confirmed, no developer assigned.
mib2berlin
DoctorG
@lolDayus A User CSS could help.
Untested!Works for me in Vivaldi 6.10.
Yes, the web page has a little position jump to right now.
But i have no time to fix the broken part of Vivaldi UI.
How to add User CSS Modification
- Create a text file with name
my_user.css
- Copy next CSS code
#panels-container.overlay { position: unset !important; }
- Paste in file my_user.css
- Save file in a own folder
UserCSS
- Open
vivaldi://experiments/
- Enable Use CSS Modifications
- Close tab
- Open Settings → Appearance
- Section Custom UI Modifications
- with Select Folder… select the previously created folder UserCSS in Windows folder dialog
- Confirm the selection in dialog
- Close settings
- Restart Vivaldi
