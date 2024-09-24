Extension | Youtube subtitles speaker and Translator Won't Work
-
kabbalah100
Hello, greetings, I have Vivaldi installed on my laptop, with Arch Linux, add the extension, to listen to Youtube videos in Spanish. But this extension does not open in the browser, I have no image to attach, only that it is installed, when I open it says go to youtube and when I open the video on youtube this does not appear, and therefore can not be used, I use it in Edge on windows, ie, is installed there and works perfectly, but I always use Linux, so my desire is that the extension works for me, but I do not know how to do it. I appreciate any light on the matter.
Cordially
Julio Cesar Campos
--
ModEdit: Title + eMail Removed
-
@kabbalah100 said in Extension Yoututbe subtitles speaker and Translator no funciona en Vivaldi:
I have Vivaldi installed
Which version?
add the extension
Which extension?
Maybe someone else uses "that extension" (I don't)
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@kabbalah100 said in Extension | Youtube subtitles speaker and Translator Won't Work:
But this extension does not open in the browser,
Please give a URL to such extension
-
kabbalah100
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@kabbalah100 Works only in Chromium.
I guess a paid access key from Google is missing in Vivaldi to use the AI translation API.
Please ask the author of the extension why it fails in Vivaldi.
-
kabbalah100
On my Arch Linux with Gnome, I installed Google Chrome, and it works perfectly without any payment.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@kabbalah100 See https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/youtube-subtitles-speaker/gmimaknkjommijabfploclcikgjacpdn
This solution is powered by Google and Microsoft AI technologies
Do you think this service is free for all browser producers and companies? No.
AI is not free for all.