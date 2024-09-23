This problem has been going on for many months; I kept hoping someone else would report it!

I've upgraded to the latest Vivaldi version, and removed all extensions except for 3 (gmail, translate, and password manager).

The problem happens when tiling a tab stack of 3 or more tabs. In these cases, one of the tabs will fail to load and appear as a blank panel. Even more bizarrely, that panel is then a zombie panel and cannot be closed. Even if I then give up on the tiling and "Untile tab stack", the zombie panel then persists as a zombie tab, which also cannot be closed. Once I've got one of these zombies, the only way to get rid of it is to close all of Vivaldi down and start it again - which is a massive disruption to my workflow, and I often forget to capture the URL of the Zombie tab, so I end up losing track of that item.

It happens every time for me, so I guess it's easily reproducible by other people?

Maybe I'm the only person tiling tab stacks? Well, you're missing out! It's the perfect way of getting tabs on several products, then tiling them to compare those products.