Login to Gmail account every time I open the browser. {on some sites}
-
Hello, when I enter
tradingview.com, it asks me to log in to my Gmail account, and this problem repeats every time I open the browser. While I can even open and view my Gmail account easily in Gmail.com.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@HA0Ho3in
Hi, the first is a nice Google feature page owner use, you can disable it:
Are you logged in to any Google service, YT, Google Search?
Do you have set the cookies to Session only?
If I open google.com I am logged in already and can simply click on Gmail, for example.
-
Hi,
Are you using Vivaldi eMail or Calendar?
-
@Zalex108
From email yes but not calendar
-
This happens for some users,
Try to use App Password instead of OAuth for LogIn.
-
@Zalex108
How do I do it?
-
@mib2berlin
No, changing it had no effect.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@HA0Ho3in
Hm, if you meant this:
Blocking it in the privacy settings work for me.
-
In case it's the GMail Login for the account added in the InBuilt Mail Client:
This worked for me and some others:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/749690