Hi there, I just wanted to post this here, if somebody else has the same problem in the future:

The browser UI froze a couple of times a day the last couple of weeks. The weird thing: the current tab still worked, i could scroll and all; but all other UI elements of the browser (including short cuts etc.) did not work anymore.

After some time I realized that a caldav calendar was syncing in Vivaldi calendar in the background which I only recently added. The calendar account has two calendars with each roughly 35.000 entries.

After deleting the account, the browser again works as expected.