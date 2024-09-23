Vivaldi Browser UI freezes except current tab during calendar sync
Hi there, I just wanted to post this here, if somebody else has the same problem in the future:
The browser UI froze a couple of times a day the last couple of weeks. The weird thing: the current tab still worked, i could scroll and all; but all other UI elements of the browser (including short cuts etc.) did not work anymore.
After some time I realized that a caldav calendar was syncing in Vivaldi calendar in the background which I only recently added. The calendar account has two calendars with each roughly 35.000 entries.
After deleting the account, the browser again works as expected.
@tv84vivaldi
Hi, thanks for reporting this, 70000 entries are really a huge amount of entries.
If the events are synced once Vivaldi should sync only new or changed events, if it sync all entries every time I would call it a bug.
I ask in the developer chat if this should be reported to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
@tv84vivaldi
Is this a CalDav or a WebCal calendar account?
Are the items stand alone items or are there some repeating?
Also, this wouldn't happen to be a publicly accessible calendar? Guess not but no harm in asking.
@mib2berlin CalDav
@eggert They are all individual events. The calendar was roughly 90 Megabytes large.
It was a test account with randomly generated content, so there was no harm for me, just wanted to put it out there in case somebody actually has a huge calendar and wonders why Vivaldi suddenly stops working from time to time.
@tv84vivaldi
Hi, can you share this test calendar to the Vivaldi team with reporting the issue to the bug tracker?
@tv84vivaldi Thanks for the info, and taking the time to post the issue.
It would be very helpful to get access to this data that we know will cause problems. If it is still available and you have a iCalendar file with it that would be great. I have some scripts to create random test data but have not seen anything like what you describe. There could be something different with the test data, or maybe I have not tested with such large number of events, can't remember.
Your input is most appreciated.
Kv. Eggert
Sure thing. Where should I send it?
@tv84vivaldi
Hi, make a bug report and attach the file there (Max 20MB).
I can add some tags and a hint for @eggert .
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@tv84vivaldi Sorry for late chiming in, got distracted with other things.
If you still have the calendar data you can also send it to me via some file sending service, like wetransfer or sendbig. I have an email address [my username around here] at vivaldi.com. That way you don't have to go to the hassle of creating a ticket in our bug tracker.