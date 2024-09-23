Cannot connect to Internet w/ Wireguard in macOS Sequoia 15.0
My setup:
- a fresh install Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46
- macOS Sequoia 15.0 w/ Firewall enabled
After upgrading macOS 15.0, Vivaldi cannot go to Internet only when Wireguard VPN connection is enabled. After digging, the Vivaldi is set to "Block incoming connecton" in Settings > Network > Firewall but it looks like macOS has a bug to prohibit users to change its settings.
After following a reddit post, it works again.
https://www.reddit.com/r/MacOS/comments/1fievr5/updating_made_my_mac_not_access_to_the_internet/
I posted here in case someone face similar issues.