When I open my private website that I hide behind a Cloudflare tunnel with mTLS enabled, I get prompted to select Client certificate. Most of the time it works fine, however if I accidentally click 'Cancel' on the certificate selection screen or take too long to select it, authentication fails and I get Cloudflare's 'Sorry, you have been blocked' message page.

That is fine, however my problem is that Vivaldi doesn't prompt me to select the certificate again when I do F5 or Ctrl+F5, or Ctrl+R. In order to get certificate prompt back, I need to close the tab, clear site cache, restart the browser and then MAYBE I will get the prompt again, because even then it doesn't always work.

It doesn't seem to be cloudflare's problem because when I struggle to get Vivaldi to show me the certificate prompt, at the same time if I open the website in incognito mode or a different browser I get prompted just fine.

tl'dr how to I refresh the page to get mTLS certificate prompt again after a failed first attempt? Or alternatively, how do I assign my certificate to specific URL so that I don't get prompted every time I open it?

Edit: Sometimes even if I select the certificate I still get the 'sorry you have been blocked message', which indicates that either Vivaldi keeps showing cached page instead and refuses to refresh it, or it doesn't pass my client certificate to the web server.