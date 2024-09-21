I received a mail telling me I have been allocated an email address granite1 at vivaldi dot net.

When I click on the button to log in, I can either create an account or log in.

So, I now have to create an account, with a username and password. Normally, if you create an new account, the email address is username@webmailname. For example, if I create an account at Gmail for username "newbie", my new email address will be [email protected] .