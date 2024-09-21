New Vivaldi email address
I received a mail telling me I have been allocated an email address granite1 at vivaldi dot net.
When I click on the button to log in, I can either create an account or log in.
So, I now have to create an account, with a username and password. Normally, if you create an new account, the email address is username@webmailname. For example, if I create an account at Gmail for username "newbie", my new email address will be
[email protected].
So, to activate my new Vivaldi webmail address, do I have to use
granite1as my username? If not, how does the system link my random username with my newly allocated email address?
@Granite1 your granite1 account here on the forum now also has access to webmail, with @vivaldi.net as the domain part and granite1@ as the user (to avoid you getting spammed I don't spell out thr email address, and you should edit your post to remove the actual email address too).
No need to create a new account. Congratulations to having earned the required reputation to have access to Vivaldi webmail!
@WildEnte said in New Vivaldi email address:
No need to create a new account.
Got it, and activated it.
@WildEnte said in New Vivaldi email address:
Congratulations to having earned the required reputation to have access to Vivaldi webmail!
Seems like Vivaldi's webmail is something special: just out of interest, am I right when I say someone who does not use the Vivaldi browser cannot open a Vivaldi webmail account only?
@Granite1 correct. Vivaldi want to foster a strong community, so webmail is a gift for users that have gained reputation with their Vivaldi account. This can be done by being part of the community (participating on the forum, writing blog posts or using Mastodon), or just use the browser being logged in to the sync server.
People who look for a free webmail service should look elsewhere first, but it's possible to jump through the hoops mentioned above and stop gaining community reputation once webmail access is earned.
@WildEnte said in New Vivaldi email address:
Vivaldi want to foster a strong community, so webmail is a gift for users that have gained reputation with their Vivaldi account.
Seems to be a good approach.
@WildEnte said in New Vivaldi email address:
it's possible to jump through the hoops mentioned above and stop gaining community reputation once webmail access is earned.
I know you are not implying it, but I just want to confirm that such was not my intention. In fact, I did not investigate how to get a Vivaldi email address because I have a sufficient number of them. So, I was very surprised with the invitation and will be able to make use of the extra address.
As an aside, I am going to read your blog post "Folders are evil" because it is something that interests me and I have come up against it.
@Granite1 said in New Vivaldi email address:
am I right when I say someone who does not use the Vivaldi browser cannot open a Vivaldi webmail account
Anyone who creates an account on this forum and then meets the "reputation" requirement will gain a Vivaldi email address.
Use of the Vivaldi browser is not required - although usage does contribute to the "reputation points".
@Granite1 never doubted your intentions, you've asked very valid questions that probably others also have. It's great to have new users that show interest and are contributing to the forum from day one!
LyleMillar
@TbGbe thank you for explaining this. I've been trying to unlock Vivaldi mail but haven't posted anything yet. Hopefully it doesn't take long to unlock.
@LyleMillar The people who unlock webmail the fastest do lots of different activities. They blog, post in Vivaldi Social in Mastodon, use sync, participate in a positive and HELPFUL fashion in the forums (posts that solve problems get the most likes), etc. I've seen people report getting access in just a few days, and people who are relatively inactive complaining they still don't have access in weeks.