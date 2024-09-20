Disable new tab animations in 6.9
Hi
I just updated to 6.9 and the new animations on new tabs and switching tabs are giving me a headache and make it way slower to switch or close tabs. PLEASE tell me there is a way to turn this back off? This was never a problem before.
@Satori9001
Hi, I don't have any animation creating, switching or moving tabs on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.9.3451.67 Stable
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Vivaldi 6.9.3451.58
Android 14; SM-S901U1 Build/UP1A.231005.007
Samsung s22
@Satori9001
Hm, I get a kind of flicker if I open a new tab, do you meant this?
No, it's this whole animation of zooming in and out when I enter or pull out of a tab, plus when I make a new one. Tabs are also now slower to move up when I close one so it's harder to rapidly close tabs, too.
When I searched for solutions, it looks like this was an old feature that got removed like 2 years ago. I don't know why it's happening now if it's not intended with this newest update, which is when it started for me, along with the new settings menu and a popup of 'what's new in Vivaldi!' this morning...
@Satori9001
Yesterday was the third update of 6.9, it was first published September 11.
Anyway, we need a user with Android 14 to test this, make no sense on my 12 device, sorry.
That makes sense. I assumed this was 6.9 because of that popup I mentioned, but given I'm on some number past that it... Yeah. Wasn't looking at that lol. Thank you though.
@mib2berlin would it help to add my device info etc into my original post?
@Satori9001
I guess it's OK in your second post.
Aaron Translator
@Satori9001
I can confirm what you said. I think this is a new feature.
No option found to turn this feature off.
Just for me, I don't think it has any positive or negative impact on me.
Samsung S22 Ultra, Android 14.
Vivaldi-stable 6.9.3451.67
Vivaldi-snapshot 6.10.34(
5)64.4
Ugh. Well, thanks for confirming. I really hope they let us turn this off soon as it greatly impacts my workflow and just generally makes things less pleasant...
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
I believe the user "OP" is suggesting that there has been a modification in the animation when the tab switcher is clicked. Indeed, this observation is accurate. Previously, the tab switcher had minimal/No animation, but now it has a more noticeable animation effect.
This change can be easily verified by downloading an older APK of Vivaldi and comparing it to the current snapshot version.
@Veddu I'm not used to the terminology, is that the button to zoom out from a tab to the list of tabs? If so then yes that's what I mean, though there's also now a slower animation in tabs moving when one tab is deleted, and when selecting and moving into a tab from the list.
I can confirm these new animate transition effects come with vivaldi 6.9, haven't found a flag to turn it off.
Vivaldi.6.9.3451.67 arm64-v8a stable
Android 11
Confirmed with Vivaldi 6.9.3451.88, Android 14.
It would be great if one could simply turn on / off the animations in the Appearance settings.
@kasnerz @Satori9001
Hi, it is fixed internally.
Check for:
VAB-9825
[Regression] UI glitch animation in tab switcher
In the change logs if a new update appear.
Cheers, mib