Vivaldi not syncing
I am running Vivaldi on several computers (all on Linux Mint). However, Vivaldi does not sync on one of my computers.
I have uninstalled Vivaldi several times and deleted its settings from the .config folder. However, whenever I log in and try to sync settings, Vivaldi gets stuck at "Initializing Sync".
I am using Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linux Mint 21.2 Cinnamon. When I got to "About," vivaldi shows the info below.
How can I fix this or even get more info to understand what's going on?
Revision 4150ad479ba8292a5c1caa04db299140f764cfc0 OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.8.374.33 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi```
mib2berlin Soprano
@LazyLama
Hi, are they all in the same network?
For example, one user report he can sync connected to a WiFi from provider A but not in a different WiFi from provider B.
Provider B block bifrost.vivaldi.com.
Vivaldi need to connect to https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
If you try to open this URL in a browser you should get a Cant Found error but not a Can reach address error.
@mib2berlin, yes all computers are on the same network. However, the troublesome one is using LAN to connect to my router. Therefore, I tried directly connecting the computer to the network without the router as a go-between. This resulted in succesfull Syncing.
So, the question is: is this something my router does (only on wired connections), and why?
Any ideas on how to diagnose this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@LazyLama
Are the other PC use the same router but over WiFi?
This would be strange.
I guess the router has an enabled firewall, first I would try to disable it.
Most Linux distris run a firewall already so it should not be a security problem for testing.
I am on Linux (Linux Mint 21.2 Cinnamon) using Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit).
I have noticed that Vivaldi does not sync unless connected to a VPN (I have been using tunnelbear). Without a VPN, the syncing fails. Under vivaldi://sync-internals, I can see the following error.
9/24/2024, 4:16:34 PM GetUpdates Response Received error: Network error (ERR_TIMED_OUT)
Some additional findings:
- I am able to ping the bifrost.vivaldi.com. This seems to indicate that my computer can reach the sync server.
- If I boot the same computer into Windows (my computers are dual boot), syncing works fine.
- So far, this only seems to happen on one network (both LAN and WIFI)
How could I diagnose this further?
I have now diagnosed the problem further. And it seems I was mistaken about some things above. Therefore, I am starting a new thread with a more appropriate title here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101402/vivaldi-only-syncing-when-on-vpn
@mib2berlin, thank you for your input and help.
@LazyLama said in Vivaldi only syncing when on VPN:
Network error (ERR_TIMED_OUT)
Could be this bug
VB-92792 "Syncs often fail (not always) on upload data because of network error" - Confirmed.
Had you checked your Linux and router firewall log for blocked traffic?
@LazyLama Blocked by Internet Service Provider when not on VPN?
Vivaldi Sync server does not block users, IPs or countries.
@DoctorG , thanks for the reply.
I checked my router for anything that could be blocking traffic. But I couldn't find anything. I can also ping the sync server, which seems to show that traffic is not blocked. My firewall seems off:
sudo ufw status status: inactive
I couldn't find a link or description for the known bug you mentioned. However, going on the title, it doesn't seem to be what I am experiencing. Both upload and download fail.
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi only syncing when on VPN:
@LazyLama Blocked by Internet Service Provider when not on VPN?
Vivaldi Sync server does not block users, IPs or countries.
The weird thing is that the same computer connected to the same network booted to Windows doesn't have a problem to sync.
@LazyLama I can not imagine that it is a Vivaldi bug.
My 6.9.3447.46 on Mint 21.3 Cinnamon connects and syncs.
- Is Vivaldi installed by a Snap package or a deb package?
- Do you connect by IPv4 or IPv6?
- What happens with a fresh profile, started from shell as
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIVTEST
and no settings done and extensiosn installed?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@LazyLama said in Vivaldi only syncing when on VPN:
I can also ping the sync server, which seems to show that traffic is not blocked.
Being able to ping a host on the internet has no relevance to whether the service is connectable from your end, in this case HTTPS over TCP/443.
The only thing ping shows is if the host is up and responds to ICMP echo requests.
If going to
https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
in the browser returns a 404 Not Found means the server is connectable on HTTPS.
You can test this also using curl from the shell, or using numerous other tools.
$ tcping bifrost.vivaldi.com 443 Probing 31.209.137.10:443/tcp - Port is open - time=56.569ms Probing 31.209.137.10:443/tcp - Port is open - time=56.625ms Probing 31.209.137.10:443/tcp - Port is open - time=56.712ms Probing 31.209.137.10:443/tcp - Port is open - time=56.862ms Ping statistics for 31.209.137.10:443 4 probes sent. 4 successful, 0 failed. (0.00% fail) Approximate trip times in milli-seconds: Minimum = 56.569ms, Maximum = 56.862ms, Average = 56.692ms
As to why it fails on your end, I have no idea.
@DoctorG, on the computer connected to the network, I have a problem; I can not not install the required package to run
tcping. There is no installation candidate for the package in
snap.
However, I could install the package through
snapon my laptop. At this time, my laptop is connected to a different network so it can sync. However, running the command yields an error (I've tried this on two different networks):
$tcping bifrost.vivaldi.com 443 17:58:11.961 [main] INFO com.ngm.Main -- Invalid port was specified, exiting...
So, the command fails, although I can sync on this computer. I couldn't find a manual for the command so I am not sure whether I am using the command wrong.
I did try this. Not sure whether this tells us anything.
telnet bifrost.vivaldi.com 443 Trying 31.209.137.10... Connected to bifrost.vivaldi.com. Escape character is '^]'.
-
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi only syncing when on VPN:
Is Vivaldi installed by a Snap package or a deb package?
deb downloaded from the Vivaldi website
Do you connect by IPv4 or IPv6?
According to whatsmyip, I am connected using IPv4
What happens with a fresh profile, started from shell as
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIVTEST
and no settings done and extensiosn installed?
This command did not work. It just hung without bringing up the browser. So, I purged Vivaldi from my system and deleted the config files. Then, I reinstalled Vivaldi and created a new profile (new name, new password). This resulted in Vivaldi being stuck at "Initializing sync."
So, a new profile and no extensions don't help.
Then I installed the tunnelbear extension, switched on the VPN, logged into my own account, and presto: syncing happened .
-
@Pathduck
Hello, I encountered the same issue on Debian 12.
When I visited
https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync, the request remained pending and eventually returned a status of
(failed) net::ERR_TIMED_OUT, as seen in the Network panel of the Dev Tools.
I ran the command
tcping bifrost.vivaldi.com 443, and the results showed that the port was open.
However, I was also able to connect to the sync service using a VPN.
Could you also provide me with some suggestions to resolve this issue? I would really appreciate it.
-
@LazyLama Sorry i forgot the " at end , the correct command is:
vivaldi --user-data-dir="/tmp/TESTVIVTEST"
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@LazyLama said in Vivaldi only syncing when on VPN:
The weird thing is that the same computer connected to the same network booted to Windows doesn't have a problem to sync.
Then your Debian/Mint could have a network configuration issue.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@irz Hi, just use some basic logic.
If it times out in the browser but connects from the shell, what could cause the browser to time out?
- Do you have any software that would block the browser process from connecting?
- Does it work in other browsers?
- If it works in other browsers, are these browsers configured differently?
- Does the
bifrosthost resolve to the correct IP in the browser?
- Try
vivaldi://net-internals/#dnsto test the resolve
- The resolved IP will also show in the dev.tools for the request.
- Are you using any proxies or VPN?
-
@Pathduck Thanks for your reply.
It seems like this might be a Chromium issue, rather than something specific to Vivaldi.
I was able to open
https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-syncin Firefox, and it returned
Not found. But in Chromium, the result was the same as in Vivaldi.
Interestingly, after I opened it in Firefox, I was able to sync in Vivaldi. However, the sync only lasted for about 5 to 10 minutes.
-
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi only syncing when on VPN:
Then your Debian/Mint could have a network configuration issue.
Weirdly (and similar to @Pathduck), I can visit https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync in Firefox. However, in Vivaldi, visiting the same address times out. However, after visiting the URL using Firefox, I can reach the same site using Vivaldi and syncing happens.