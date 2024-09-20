I am running Vivaldi on several computers (all on Linux Mint). However, Vivaldi does not sync on one of my computers.

I have uninstalled Vivaldi several times and deleted its settings from the .config folder. However, whenever I log in and try to sync settings, Vivaldi gets stuck at "Initializing Sync".

I am using Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linux Mint 21.2 Cinnamon. When I got to "About," vivaldi shows the info below.

How can I fix this or even get more info to understand what's going on?