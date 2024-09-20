I would like to be able to set a retention policy for all the folders – inbox, sent, trash, spam – i.e. determine how may days a message stays in such a folder, and what action Mail has to take after that period, such as moving to archive, another folder or delete. In this context it is important to be able to have the Trash emptied automatically.

That way I don't have to spend valuable time going through those folders and moving/deleting messages.

Thunderbird has that feature and I find it extremely useful, essential even.

Vivaldi is all about customization and workflow efficiency, yet the lack of this automation feature goes against workflow efficiency.