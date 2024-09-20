Hey

As I have two monitors. A Macbook Pro and an external monitor it happens that I drag something across the screen to the other monitor. What happens if I happen to drag across the Vivaldi built in Mail area is that a..

Drop file(s) here dotted blue outline area is seen. I have no idea how to remove this outlined area.

I try clicking outside of the outlined box but nothing happens.

It seems that either I have to upload something and then later remove it or close the new mail draft tab and start writing the email again.

Any tips?