How do I remove: Drop file(s) here - outlined area?
-
paaljoachim
Hey
As I have two monitors. A Macbook Pro and an external monitor it happens that I drag something across the screen to the other monitor. What happens if I happen to drag across the Vivaldi built in Mail area is that a..
Drop file(s) here dotted blue outline area is seen. I have no idea how to remove this outlined area.
I try clicking outside of the outlined box but nothing happens.
It seems that either I have to upload something and then later remove it or close the new mail draft tab and start writing the email again.
Any tips?
-
paaljoachim
Btw adding a file is slow and buggie...and it looks like it is not working. As I drag files into it and drop but nothing happens....