Solved Left (Back) Arrow Gone
mscarrington
My 'Back' arrow disappeared. What happened or, more importantly, what can I do about it? I use Win10 64 bit and I think I'm up to date with all my software. See the screenshot.
@mscarrington Happy to help!
@mscarrington How can I mark this "Solved"?
Borrowing some instructions taken from
@Pesala:
Tip: To mark a thread as solved:
- Edit the first post (using the three dot vertical menu at the bottom right of the initial post)
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
@mscarrington You might have accidentally remove it or something could have altered your preferences, but it is easy to add back.
Right click on one of the toolbar buttons, like the forward arrow. Select the
Customize Toolbar...option and drag the
Backbutton from the
Toolbar Editorpopup dialog to the actual place on the address bar that you want it.
Note: Don't drag the Back to the toolbar representation inside the Toolbar Editor. That is just there to show the default setup of the toolbar.
I'll just be doggone. Well done, nomadic. I sure didn't know about that. Thank you very much.
@mscarrington How can I mark this "Solved"?
@nomadic Sheesh! They don't make it easy, do they???
@mscarrington said in Left (Back) Arrow Gone:
They don't make it easy, do they
I agree, bad usability to make a thread as Solved. But forum software NodeBB was not made by Vivaldi.