@mscarrington You might have accidentally remove it or something could have altered your preferences, but it is easy to add back.

Right click on one of the toolbar buttons, like the forward arrow. Select the Customize Toolbar... option and drag the Back button from the Toolbar Editor popup dialog to the actual place on the address bar that you want it.

Note: Don't drag the Back to the toolbar representation inside the Toolbar Editor. That is just there to show the default setup of the toolbar.