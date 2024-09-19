Solved Preview sender address?
-
I don't have Vivaldi installed and set up for Mail yet.
Before I do: does Vivaldi show who an email is from (the actual sender address) if I hover over it in the mail list? Online email handlers do this and it is great for making sure something isn't from a spam account instead of the "name" they have in display.
-
Pushed fix to main. Look for
VB-109743: [Mail] Show full email address in tooltips for message list
in next Snapshot or Release
-
@jevvv
Yes, no need to hover. The address is always visible.
-
@gmg no, the email address does not show in the list. Only after selecting an email, the full address is shown in the mail itself. (Screenshot from this news article https://stadt-bremerhaven.de/vivaldi-6-8-ist-da-mit-verbessertem-e-mail-client-vivaldi-mail-2-0/)
-
@WildEnte
Yes, sorry, thought @jevvv was talking about the message header since it's hidden there in some email clients like the Apple Mail client.
We can put it in the hover state too, but shouldn't really affect since you'd always see it as soon as you click on the email.
I can look into that if there's a bug for it.
-
Pushed fix to main. Look for
VB-109743: [Mail] Show full email address in tooltips for message list
in next Snapshot or Release
-
Ggmg marked this topic as a question
-
Ggmg has marked this topic as solved