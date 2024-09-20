Site Blocked
-
does Vivaldi do this?
"www.ojrq.net er blokeret"
Why, what's wrong with it?
Communicate. Surely, if there's a good reason to censor TicketMaster, we can tell the user?
--
ModEdit: Title
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@swiggi
Hi, I cant open the page in any browser, Firefox does not load it, in Chrome it is blocked by uBlock extension, for example.
-
@swiggi
Vivaldi (and potentially any browser with adblockers on)
Edge (where I have no adblocker)
-
Result with Webbkoll
Failed
Processing http://www.ojrq.net/ failed at 2024-09-19 22:17:27 Etc/UTC.
Error: Failed to fetch this URL: 404 (Dead End)
Status code in response from http://www.ojrq.net/: 404 Not Found
This is most likely a problem with the website that you are trying to check, not Webbkoll. To possibly reproduce this error, try the following in a terminal:
curl -I http://www.ojrq.net/
-
Hi, thanks for the replies and for testing. There was something left out in the link, I'll try this example:
From Songkick:
https://www.songkick.com/concerts/42180302-iron-maiden-at-royal-arena
Link to tickets:
https://www.songkick.com/tickets/32592696
That opens this:
https://www.ojrq.net/p/?return=https%3A%2F%2Fticketmaster-dk.tm7521.net%2Fc%2F1234554%2F427769%2F7521%3FsubId1%3D42180302%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.ticketmaster.dk%252Fevent%252Firon-maiden-run-for-your-lives-world-tour-billetter%252F554387%26subId2%3Dd6fa86bb-8cc3-4594-a00f-69383723ef92%26level%3D1%26srcref%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.songkick.com%252F&cid=7521&tpsync=yes&auth=57d4780b6d5cead7
Vivaldi says no.
Chrome says:
https://www.ticketmaster.dk/event/iron-maiden-run-for-your-lives-world-tour-billetter/554387?clickId=STu17DyG-xyKTIqQnV04UVzBUkCyQTWk-3IeU40&irgwc=1&utm_source=Songkick&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1234554&utm_content=1049986_7521
I appreciate Vivaldi resenting http://www.ojrq.net/ since it appears that it does not resolve to secure https://. I do not understand why Vivaldi does not provide any of the information that you excellent people provide above.
-
@swiggi, it does
Clicking on Reload show this
-
@swiggi ojrq,net is a malware spreading site and blocked.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@swiggi said in Site Blocked:
if there's a good reason to censor TicketMaster
Ticketmaster is not blocked or censored:
https://www.ticketmaster.dk/event/iron-maiden-run-for-your-lives-world-tour-billetter/554387?language=en-us
The website Songkick has bad redirect link over ads spreading site ojrqnet.
Why do you use Songkick? Reduced prices?
-
@DoctorG OK thank you for clearing that up. Still I wonder why Ticketmaster use a redirect service that has a bad reputation. But that's their problem.
I started using Songkick years back to get notified when certain bands were playing somewhere near me.
In the old days, like the nineties, users were used to getting a white 404 screen that stated... 404. Same for 401, 500 etc. Today, even amateurs with a website knows to have pages that more accurately responds to humans, not computers. It may not be very helpful, but they try. For example, CNN writes "Uh-oh! It could be you, or it could be us, but there's no page here." and serves you a search box to try and find the page you're looking for.
"something.com is blocked" is not helpful - not even in the nineties.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
If getting to ojrq,net click on a reload button in erro page lets load ticketmaster site.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@swiggi said in Site Blocked:
"something.com is blocked" is not helpful - not even in the nineties.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@ethan9669 said in Site Blocked:
I’m facing similar issues with a site while using Vivaldi. Sometimes websites are blocked due to security concerns
That is always a problem if you use Adblocker and/or Chromiums internal phishing/malware site blocks.
and it can be frustrating when there's no clear explanation
I agree. That is not user as friendly as it could be.
Following is not official advice!
Be warned!
️ You can disable such security feature at YOUR own risk
Disable Vivaldi Blocker
Remove Adblocker extensions
Disable Settings → Privacy → Google Services → Phising and Malware Protection
-
This post is deleted!