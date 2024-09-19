"Shadow" tabs consuming resources and memory
Hi everyone!
Faced the followung problem. My Vivaldi in Windows began to start slowly, and consume a lot of RAM (up to 3-5 GB RAM).
Occasionally, I tried to move the tab to another window (space). And found an option "move your tab to a window with 700 tabs open".
I found it interesting, because I dont see the Vivaldi window with 700 tabs open. Then I moved the tab to the offered wncdow. And I found the window with only 15 tabs open!
The question is: where are the other lost (or shadow) 685 tabs??? How can I navigate them and close?
Vivaldi accounts those 685 tabs open, working, and consuming resources. But I can not find them.
After the rebooting the desktop, the situation is just repeating.
Please help!
Best regards!
@SSerge2 Had you checked in Window panel if there is a window open, perhaps on another display or Windows desktop?
@DoctorG thank you for your attention.
Do my best to answer. I have installation with only one monitor.
I clearly see all the Vivaldi windows opened at the moment (for instance if Vivaldi says 3 windows opened - I see all three windows, and could switch between them.
But, if I offered to move the tab to awindow with 705 tabs openet and agree - then I am thrown to a window where only see 20 opened tabs.
Thanks again.
@SSerge2 said in "Shadow" tabs consuming resources and memory:
But, if I offered to move the tab to awindow with 705 tabs openet and agree
You use the context menu on tab?
@DoctorG Right.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@SSerge2 said in "Shadow" tabs consuming resources and memory:
I clearly see all the Vivaldi windows opened at the moment
Had you check the window panel? if there is a window with 700 tabs open you should see this by the number near the Window 1 (or 2 or 3).
Please make screenshot of the tab context menu showing to move to windwo with 700 tabs.
@DoctorG Thanks a lot. I navigate to this tree of windows and tabs.
And closed several tabs manually. will check if it helps.
Thanks a lot.
I'll try to make a screenshot later.
Interesting question anyway - why those tabs kept active, while I previously closed them? Probably I set some properties checkboxes by mistake(
Somehow Vivaldi got healthy back.
I closed all windows of Vivaldi. Then I checked that Vivaldi did not finished totally, and some processes called Vivaldi still running in background (seen by Task manager).
I killed all the processes Vivaldi.
Started again Vivaldi.
It started fast, no windows with 700 open tabs.
Success!
Thanks for help and support.
@SSerge2 said in "Shadow" tabs consuming resources and memory:
I closed all windows of Vivaldi. Then I checked that Vivaldi did not finished totally, and some processes called Vivaldi still running in background (seen by Task manager).
Oh, could have been zombie processes remaining from a crash.
I killed all the processes Vivaldi.
Yes, you can force close, i hope no browser profile data got lost.
@DoctorG Will investigate the "zombie process" entity further)
BTW, the issue still occurs from time to time. Sometimes Vivaldi starts fast without "shadow tabs", sometimes starts sloooow and has "shadow tabs" window.
Some kind of magic, hopefully not.
Regards!