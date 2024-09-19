Hi everyone!

Faced the followung problem. My Vivaldi in Windows began to start slowly, and consume a lot of RAM (up to 3-5 GB RAM).

Occasionally, I tried to move the tab to another window (space). And found an option "move your tab to a window with 700 tabs open".

I found it interesting, because I dont see the Vivaldi window with 700 tabs open. Then I moved the tab to the offered wncdow. And I found the window with only 15 tabs open!

The question is: where are the other lost (or shadow) 685 tabs??? How can I navigate them and close?

Vivaldi accounts those 685 tabs open, working, and consuming resources. But I can not find them.

After the rebooting the desktop, the situation is just repeating.

Please help!

Best regards!