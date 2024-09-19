Cannot take partial screenshot while emulating mobile in devtools
After one of the recent updates (I cannot swear to which one) a useful feature has stopped working: the ability to take a screenshot of a selected area while using the "Toggle device bar" feature of devtools to emulate a mobile screen.
As soon as I press the mouse button and start dragging to mark the rectangle, Vivaldi stops reacting to mouse movements. It shows a small blob (just above the forum names in the screenshot below). where I started dragging and the screen remains dimmed, but I cannot "draw" the rectangle.
Note, that capturing a screenshot of the entire page still works, but not the "Selection" option.
Windows 11 23H2, Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46 (stable, 64-bit)
@A11yCat I can confirm this.
The Vivaldi screenshot feature for area fails to select area.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
VB-109637
@A11yCat I confirmed the bug now.
VB-109637 "Cannot take partial screenshot while emulating mobile device in devtools" – Confirmed
Thank you, DoctorG! Ultra-fast as always. And thanks for the great job you and your fellow volunteers are doing.
@A11yCat And had you tested developertools command for screenshot area in developer tools pane?
Ctrl+Shift+P → type Capture area → select and hit Return
//EDIT: Oh, no, it is broken, seems a old bug. I will check later when i get access to bug tracker,
No, I hadn't. I never use that, since it doesn't give me an option to copy the image to the clipboard instead of saving it to a file. I does seem to allow selecting a rectangle, though.
While auditing a webpage I take many screenshots which I usually paste into GIMP to reduce the resolution (to reduce the file size of the report). It would be very awkward to have to store everything as a file and then upload that. Much more smooth to just use the clipboard.
@A11yCat Can you use the built in screenshot tool of Windows instead?
The keyboard combo is
Win+
Shift+
Sand it will automatically put it in your clipboard with a popup notification if you want to save it as a file.
@nomadic Yes, I've used that as a workaround when Vivaldi's feature stopped working. I also use that feature when I need a delay, e.g., to show some content on hover or focus. But I think Vivaldi's built-in feature is more convenient (when it works ).