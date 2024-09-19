After one of the recent updates (I cannot swear to which one) a useful feature has stopped working: the ability to take a screenshot of a selected area while using the "Toggle device bar" feature of devtools to emulate a mobile screen.

As soon as I press the mouse button and start dragging to mark the rectangle, Vivaldi stops reacting to mouse movements. It shows a small blob (just above the forum names in the screenshot below). where I started dragging and the screen remains dimmed, but I cannot "draw" the rectangle.



Note, that capturing a screenshot of the entire page still works, but not the "Selection" option.

Windows 11 23H2, Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46 (stable, 64-bit)