Latest Update Has Killed Password Memory where the Saved Password Shows it there.
-
I have hundreds of saved passwords. I can see them. I can export them to a CSV file. But, the most popular one for my email that I go to several times a day is "ignored". I searched in the saved passwords in settings. It is there! Vivaldi WILḶ NOT USE IT. Nor, will it save it for the next time. (URL: fastmail.com/login).
This happened after the last update I believe yesterday, or the day before (9/17??).
How do I roll out this update? I have spent years with lots of pinned/saved table, bookmark, history, and....saved passwords. I would hate to jump out of this browser into something else.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@rwrider
Hi, this was only a Chromium security update today, the other update was from September 11.
You are the first user report this here in the forum.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-three-6-9/
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-two-6-9/
Usually it is not recommended to downgrade Vivaldi but if the versions are so close it should not be a problem.
Uninstall Vivaldi, leave "Delete User Data" unchecked, install the older version.
To be 110% save, backup your profile folder, the path is shown in Help > About.