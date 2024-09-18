I have hundreds of saved passwords. I can see them. I can export them to a CSV file. But, the most popular one for my email that I go to several times a day is "ignored". I searched in the saved passwords in settings. It is there! Vivaldi WILḶ NOT USE IT. Nor, will it save it for the next time. (URL: fastmail.com/login).

This happened after the last update I believe yesterday, or the day before (9/17??).

How do I roll out this update? I have spent years with lots of pinned/saved table, bookmark, history, and....saved passwords. I would hate to jump out of this browser into something else.