OpenAI o1 preview was announced recently. One of the questions it can now answer correctly is this:

Assume laws of physics on Earth. A small strawberry is put into a normal cup and the cup is placed upside down on a table. Someone then takes the cup and puts it inside the microwave. Where is the strawberry now? Explain your reasoning step by step.

I don't have access to o1 but I thought I'd try running it through the free tiers of various genAIs I have access to. Here are my findings...

ChatGPT

Let's break this down step by step under the assumption that the laws of physics on Earth apply:

Initial Setup: A small strawberry is placed into a cup.

The cup is then placed upside down on a table, meaning the open side of the cup is facing the table, and the strawberry is now resting on the table, enclosed by the cup. Cup Inside the Microwave: The next action is to pick up the cup and place it inside the microwave.

When the cup is picked up, it is lifted off the table. Since the cup is upside down, as the cup moves upward, the strawberry, which was sitting on the table, would no longer be enclosed by the cup.

Unless the person specifically picks up the strawberry along with the cup (which is not stated), the strawberry will remain on the table after the cup is lifted. Conclusion: The strawberry is still on the table because it was resting on the table and not inside the cup when the cup was lifted and moved into the microwave.

This is what ChatGPT says about itself:

"I’m currently based on the GPT-4 architecture, not specifically GPT-4-turbo (GPT-4o). The model provides enhanced capabilities in reasoning and understanding, similar to GPT-4. However, it's not the exact variant you mentioned."

So GPT-4o or GPT-4o+ can hack this.

Here's a summary...

Copilot (Microsoft) - wrong

Perplexity - wrong

Gemini (Google) - rubbish answer and wrong - the worst of the lot

You - Smart (default) - wrong, GPT-4 - wrong. GPT-4o - right

Claude - wrong

Phind - right

Venice - wrong

Brave (Leo) - wrong

Opera (Aria) - right

All the wrong answers give virtually identical wording like this...

"The cup, containing the strawberry, is then placed upside down on a table. At this point, the strawberry is resting on the inside surface of the cup, which is now facing downwards."