In recent weeks I have noticed Vivaldi periodically closing on its own unexpectedly. I have grown to tolerate this behaviour because otherwise its an amazing tool.

Today though it closes on startup every time and I cannot open it at all. I launch Vivaldi from the dock or the applications folder, and just immediately after it opens, I get a glimpse of a webpage - so brief I cannot even tell what page it is - and then it shuts down.

There is no error message, it just closes.

Any idea what to do?

Vivaldi version: 6.9.3447.44

Mac: 11.7.10 (yeah I know its an old OS but for other legacy software I can't update right now)