I'm trying to find a way to keep the address bar's suggestion list open after I click on an item. What I really want to do is open multiple suggested links in new tabs by middle-clicking them, but right now the list disappears after each click.

I've noticed that Microsoft Edge lets me do this - the dropdown stays open even after I've clicked something. I'd love to have this same functionality in my Vivaldi browser.

This would be super helpful for me when I want to open several related pages from my browsing history or favorite sites. It's frustrating to have to type in the address bar again and again just to bring up the suggestions list each time.

https://imgur.com/a/wfpUhng

(for example, here I'd like to open these 2 search results)

Thanks.