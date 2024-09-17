Unable to Add Account to Mail
-
I created a Vivaldi account, this one that I'm using to post to the forum. I'm unable to add this account to Vivaldi Mail (in the Vivaldi Browser), when it tries to verify the account it fails.
When I try to email this account from a different email account, I get the message returned "Undelivered Mail Returned to Sender". Is this expected behavior? Does it take a few days to have your account activated to be used to send and receive email?
Should I try to add the account to Vivaldi Mail at a later date?
-
@slides You should add it to Vivaldi Mail after you get the email informing you that your Vivaldi reputation has risen to the appropriate level. Please see: Two-Factor Authentication for Vivaldi accounts and a new reputation system for Vivaldi Webmail
-
I'm assuming that this email will come to the "recovery" email account that I set up when I first registered this account?
I had read the page you referenced, but I was surprised that I was not able to add my email account to Vivaldi Mail in the Vivaldi browser where I'm logged into my Vivaldi account, but I guess this is necessary to ensure that the account is not an account that will be used for spamming.
It would be nice to have an idea of how long it will take to have your email account approved, but from other forum posts that I have read, this is also by design.
Thanks for your help @Ayespy
-
@slides You assume correctly. It will come to your recovery email address. The more of the activities in the article that you engage in, and the more intensively, the less time you will wait.
-
LyleMillar
@Ayespy I greatly appreciate your response!