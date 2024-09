Hi, After some prompting, I recently upgraded my Ubuntu 22.04 to 24.04. During this process, Vivaldi also seems to have done an upgrade (as has Thunderbird - but that's irrelevant here).

Since the upgrades, Vivaldi won't start the first time when I click the icon. However if, after waiting a few moments, I click it again then Vivaldi will start correctly (with all my open tabs in place) but with a second (empty) window open in the foreground. This is only an irritation rather than a major issue but I wondered if anyone else has a similar problem?

I have also noticed that if I click on a link somewhere else (eg in an email) then again Vivaldi will not immediately open. In fact, if I click several links elsewhere Vivaldi still will not open but if I then click the Vivaldi icon (once) it will open as above with a blank foreground window. Deleting this to view the window with all my usual tabs, it will also have tabs for the links which I previously clicked.

Again, an irritation more than a problem. Once Vivaldi does open then it all works as expected.

Any ideas how to fix it please?

Chris D