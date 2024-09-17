The New Tab Position setting is not respected in some cases
Mouse Gesture for "Open link in background tab" behaving different than when selected from right click dropdown
so over the last couple of days I've noticed that Vivaldi no longer creates tabs in my preferred position when I use the motion gesture I've always used for "Open link in new tab (Over a link)". Only selecting the "Open link in new tab" option from the dropdown menu after right clicking a link behaves as expected.
any idea what's going on here? I just want Vivaldi to create new tabs immediately after the active tab regardless of if there's already tabs there. As of right now, if I have say 10 tabs open, any time I do the usual motion gesture, it opens the new tab after all current tabs so I don't even see the new tab in my current tab bar. Yet if I do it the "old fashioned way" from right clicking and selecting the dropdown option, it opens the background tab immediately after the current tab, as specified in my vivaldi://settings/tabs/ page
this is on 6.10.3466.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)
//MODEDIT: merged duplicated threads
Behavior has changed since 6.10.3468.4
I have the new tab position set to “behind the active tag”
But when I search in the search bar or right-click menu, the tab appears at the “end of tab bar”.
Is this a problem only for me?
6.10.3468.4から挙動が変わりました
私は新しいタブの位置を「アクティブタグの後ろ」に設定しています
ですが、検索バーや右クリックメニューで検索した時に「タブバー最後尾」にタブが表示されます
これは私だけの問題でしょうか？
pafflick Vivaldi Team
I was able to reproduce this bug and have reported it as VB-109591. It's a regression caused by a fix for another issue - hopefully, we can have both of these issues resolved soon.