Mouse Gesture for "Open link in background tab" behaving different than when selected from right click dropdown

so over the last couple of days I've noticed that Vivaldi no longer creates tabs in my preferred position when I use the motion gesture I've always used for "Open link in new tab (Over a link)". Only selecting the "Open link in new tab" option from the dropdown menu after right clicking a link behaves as expected.

any idea what's going on here? I just want Vivaldi to create new tabs immediately after the active tab regardless of if there's already tabs there. As of right now, if I have say 10 tabs open, any time I do the usual motion gesture, it opens the new tab after all current tabs so I don't even see the new tab in my current tab bar. Yet if I do it the "old fashioned way" from right clicking and selecting the dropdown option, it opens the background tab immediately after the current tab, as specified in my vivaldi://settings/tabs/ page

this is on 6.10.3466.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)

