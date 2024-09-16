Send Mail button doing nothing, except from Drafts
Have had a problem with recent snapshots where the Send Mail button in the mail compose window fails to send the message. Closing the window and re-opening the message from Drafts sorts the problem and the message sends as normal.
Thought it was a problem with the last-but-one snapshot as it was fixed in the last one. But now it has gone wrong again.
I've disabled the Ctrl-Enter "Send message" shortcut as this was resulting in too many premature-sends when doing fast copy-and-paste. Dunno if that has any effect on the button.
Linux (Fedora + Gnome + X11).
Consider enabling Settings > Mail > Turn on SMTP Logging in Console and when the issue next occurs:
- select envelope icon located in status bar
- select the gear icon
- select View Log from pop-up menu
- select Console tab in DevTools
- review the log for possible cause for send failure
FYI Troubleshooting and Debugging Vivaldi Mail | Vivaldi Browser Help
The Send button is working again from the original compose window.
I'll look at the SMTP logs next time it goes wrong, Good Idea.