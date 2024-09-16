Have had a problem with recent snapshots where the Send Mail button in the mail compose window fails to send the message. Closing the window and re-opening the message from Drafts sorts the problem and the message sends as normal.

Thought it was a problem with the last-but-one snapshot as it was fixed in the last one. But now it has gone wrong again.

I've disabled the Ctrl-Enter "Send message" shortcut as this was resulting in too many premature-sends when doing fast copy-and-paste. Dunno if that has any effect on the button.

Linux (Fedora + Gnome + X11).