As much as I love Vivaldi and would like to continue using it, this constant issue of the Dead Bird appearing and making it impossible to use well known sites because of it is too much. Amazon, YouTube, and other sites are unusable no matter what I try to do. I turn off all safety features, trackers, etc., and it continues. Once it begins, it continues without end leading me to have to go back to Firefox or worse... Safari. I've sent a report to Vivaldi on this two updates ago and neither received a response nor has the problem been fixed. As I am tied up with things at the moment, but tomorrow I will have to return to using Firefox as my main browser. And I won't even go into how Vivaldi is utterly unusable on my iPhone. Yes, my phone is behind, but I shouldn't have buy a new phone ever two or three years just to use it. For that, I'll return to old school phones nailed to the wall. At least they always worked, never gave you any trouble and you didn't have to shell out a grand every three years just to keep it functional. There's a point when technology begins to become more a problem than those it solves.