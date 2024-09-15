My Vivaldi Mail seems to be choking on my iCloud mail. It verifies OK, some mail arrives, but after a few seconds I get the following disconnect in logs:

[imap, [email protected]]Fetch raw Error: Not logged in!

or

[imap, [email protected], prefetch]Not logged in!

It works for a few seconds again (just indexing) if I 're-sync account with server'.

Am I asking too much of Vivaldi Mail? There are over 5000 emails unread I would like to sift, sort and declutter!