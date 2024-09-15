Trying to reliably get iCloud Mail
My Vivaldi Mail seems to be choking on my iCloud mail. It verifies OK, some mail arrives, but after a few seconds I get the following disconnect in logs:
[imap, [email protected]]Fetch raw Error: Not logged in!
or
[imap, [email protected], prefetch]Not logged in!
It works for a few seconds again (just indexing) if I 're-sync account with server'.
Am I asking too much of Vivaldi Mail? There are over 5000 emails unread I would like to sift, sort and declutter!
@zer0aster Replying to myself. I gave up. It seems to me iCloud isn't going to play ball. I connected fine to gmail with no errors. So I will ditch the iCloud and instead periodically dump a slew of emails onto the gmail or vivaldi.net accounts and get my filters to sift through them for the very few I actually need to keep.
abdujabbar
Apple's iCloud mail is an extended pesky email service. Don't count on it for your email needs. Sometimes emails do not reach in my inbox.