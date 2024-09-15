Mail retention
Is there a way to set a retention policy for Mail folders?
E.g. have the Trash folder emptied every 3 days, have sent messages deleted when they are more than 7 days old, etc.
@Granite1 no, this does not exist. For IMAP accounts, deleting something locally will also delete it on the server. I personally believe that automatic deletion of emails is a recipe for desaster.
If you choose to set up a POP3 account (POP3 does not keep the server and client synced), you can choose to delete emails from the server automatically after some time. Probably not what you are looking for though...
@WildEnte I have 2 IMAP accounts from 2 providers and indeed I cannot have what I want with them either, like you point out. In any case I cannot set them up in the Vivaldi mail client because they only accept their own client.
I have 3 POP3 accounts in Thunderbird that I would like to set up in Vivaldi. Right now I am experimenting with 1 of them, and since Thunderbird has retention policies, which I use, I thought I'd ask here.
You state "you can choose to delete emails from the server automatically after some time", which sounds like what I am looking for.
How can I set that up?
@Granite1 It's within the mail settings for the account. "Delete mail from server" time options appear when you set up POP3.
@Ayespy WildEnte's reply was about the server, and I reacted positively and asked them another question, to which you replied.
My OP question relates to the built-in client. So, my fault, I was not clear. My apologies.
In summary then, there is no way to have mails automatically deleted from the client, right?
@Granite1 yes, there is no option to have emails automatically deleted from Vivaldi Mail
OK, thanks for your help, also thanks to @Ayespy.