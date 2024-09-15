@WildEnte I have 2 IMAP accounts from 2 providers and indeed I cannot have what I want with them either, like you point out. In any case I cannot set them up in the Vivaldi mail client because they only accept their own client.

I have 3 POP3 accounts in Thunderbird that I would like to set up in Vivaldi. Right now I am experimenting with 1 of them, and since Thunderbird has retention policies, which I use, I thought I'd ask here.

You state "you can choose to delete emails from the server automatically after some time", which sounds like what I am looking for.

How can I set that up?