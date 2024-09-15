@WildEnte Many thanks for your help. I know that from a long time user's point of view this was an easy question, but I still tip my hat to you. You are present in many places on the forum and always helpful.

As an aside: earlier today I read a long reply of yours to someone about the archive folder. In it you briefly described your own system, which is summarized in your signature.

I was trying to find out about how to activate the Archive folder because on my side hitting that icon does nothing. After reading your comment I decided to follow your "system", which is easy, efficient, and requires no decision-making about which Archive subfolder to save it in. So, thanks for that too.