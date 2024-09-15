How to save an email message as .eml or pdf file?
I have looked but have not been able to find this.
I do not want to save to a Vivaldi mail folder, I want to be able to save to an external folder.
@Granite1 mark the email you want to save and hit ctrl+s (or go to menu - file - save page as)
@Granite1 For PDF is probably similar. Hit Ctrl+P (print) and save as PDF
@WildEnte Many thanks for your help. I know that from a long time user's point of view this was an easy question, but I still tip my hat to you. You are present in many places on the forum and always helpful.
As an aside: earlier today I read a long reply of yours to someone about the archive folder. In it you briefly described your own system, which is summarized in your signature.
I was trying to find out about how to activate the Archive folder because on my side hitting that icon does nothing. After reading your comment I decided to follow your "system", which is easy, efficient, and requires no decision-making about which Archive subfolder to save it in. So, thanks for that too.
@Hadden89 Ah yes, there is that too. Thank you for pointing that out.
@Granite1 said in How to save an email message as .eml or pdf file?:
I still tip my hat to you.
Many thanks - there are a lot of volunteer testers and forum supporters, I just happened to have some answers for your mail questions. On other days and for topics not related to mail, it's going to be someone else helping out. It's almost certain on this forum that someone picks up the ball and does their best to resolve whatever issues people run into.
@Granite1 said in How to save an email message as .eml or pdf file?:
I was trying to find out about how to activate the Archive folder
In Settings - Mail, activate "Add Archive Folder if Missing"
@WildEnte Yes, I have the box checked, but I won't use the Archive feature anymore after I read your comment elsewhere.
@WildEnte said in How to save an email message as .eml or pdf file?:
On other days and for topics not related to mail, it's going to be someone else helping out.
Yes, I am aware of that, and I am happy to deal with anyone else.
I tried Vivaldi several times, the 1st time when it was still version 1.14. Then, and each of the subsequent times I did not like it and dropped it. Then 2 days ago, after playing for 10 days, with the new, customizable kid on the block, Zen Browser, I decided to give the other customizable browser a try, Vivaldi – Firefox is customizable too but it is too much of a pain. Zen has potential but it is in alpha and still too clunky. Besides, from what I hear chromium based browsers render webpages much better.
And boy, have I been pleasantly surprised by Vivaldi !!