Version 6.9.3447.44

(I haven't updated the browser for a few weeks so not sure which was the last good version.)

I have Cmd Z mapped to Reopen Closed Tab but since this version, it doesn't work as expected.

Instead it tries to perform the "Undo" function on the Edit menu, no matter what context I am in.

Obviously when I'm typing in a text box on a web page, or in the address bar, I want Cmd Z to keep the function of undo, but when I'm just browsing a normal tab I want it to reopen the last closed tab as it has been doing for a long time.