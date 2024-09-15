How to unmap cmd Z from undo
Version 6.9.3447.44
(I haven't updated the browser for a few weeks so not sure which was the last good version.)
I have Cmd Z mapped to Reopen Closed Tab but since this version, it doesn't work as expected.
Instead it tries to perform the "Undo" function on the Edit menu, no matter what context I am in.
Obviously when I'm typing in a text box on a web page, or in the address bar, I want Cmd Z to keep the function of undo, but when I'm just browsing a normal tab I want it to reopen the last closed tab as it has been doing for a long time.
@colondee This is a known bug and is currently being investigated by the devs on how to proceed. You can look out for VB-109452 in future versions.
Streptococcus
@AltCode
Cmd-Z in an operating system shortcut, so does the OS not pre-empt it?
I have cmd+shift+z mapped to this functionality and the latest update broke it too.
For me, ctrl+shift+z does still work FYI.
Sorry, just editing to add that I imagine this is being investigated in VB-109452, and I'm just adding it as another data point if useful.