Mail log error message
-
I am using Mail in the browser, I do NOT use Vivaldi's webmail. So, this comment relates to the browser mail.
I have a POP3 account with a service provider and have set up Vivaldi Mail to fetch mail from that account. Mail is coming in fine, but in the log (shown as a red exclamation mark in the status bar) I get this most frequently:
and once I got this:
What is the reason?
Should it be fixed? Since mails are coming in OK it does not seem necessary, although that red dot in the status bar is not pleasant.
-
@Granite1 please see this other thread which seems to be about a very similar issue - the link is to a specific post that might be helpful: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91587/completely-exasperated-with-vivaldi-mail/6?_=1726390792651
-
@WildEnte Thanks for jumping in.
1 of the commenters on the page you linked to, edwardp, states:
A DNS error (meaning it cannot find the web site/server address) is on your Internet provider's side, not with Vivaldi.
That set me thinking: I am using a VPN, which determines the DNS, not me nor my ISP. So, perhaps my VPN is causing the error?
However, while edwardp's comment may be right technically, it is not quite right. What I mean is that of the browsers I have used, which includes forks of big names like Chromium and Firefox, and lesser known ones like Falkon, Zen, and others, none have ever given me problems with my VPN.
Conclusion
Either the error I am reporting here is not caused by my VPN, in which case it must be something else, or it is caused by my VPN, in which case the issue is on Vivaldi's side.
Like I said, I am getting my emails through so from that point of view I don't have a problem.
-
yojimbo274064400
The issue is at autistici.org - Autistici/Inventati end, i.e. nothing to do with you. This is because the error messages shown are coming from
mail.autistici.organd for that to occur an authenticated connection must exist.
If issue persists consider raising it with autistici.org - Autistici/Inventati
-
@yojimbo274064400 said in Mail log error message:
The issue is at autistici.org - Autistici/Inventati end, i.e. nothing to do with you. This is because the error messages shown are coming from
mail.autistici.organd for that to occur an authenticated connection must exist.
If issue persists consider raising it with autistici.org - Autistici/Inventati
That's what I don't understand. The Autistici connection is authenticated with a username and password.
Furthermore, Thunderbird does not have this problem with the same account.
And finally, despite the error message my mails are coming through.
-
yojimbo274064400
@Granite1 said in Mail log error message:
@yojimbo274064400 said in Mail log error message:
⋮
That's what I don't understand. The Autistici connection is authenticated with a username and password.
⋮
Sorry I should have been clear in “authenticated connection” referred to the secure connection between client and server, and not the user authentication credentials.
⋮
Furthermore, Thunderbird does not have this problem with the same account.
⋮
With the POP3 server sending the error status / message I cannot think of a reason why only a specific email client would be affected.
⋮
And finally, despite the error message my mails are coming through.
Email client retrying would likely explain this.
-
@yojimbo274064400 said in Mail log error message:
With the POP3 server sending the error status / message I cannot think of a reason why only a specific email client would be affected.
As per your suggestion, I have reported it to Autistici but have not had any feedback.
But there is another odd aspect to this.
I have in fact 2 POP3 accounts at Autistici: 1 of them works fine in Vivaldi and is the one letting emails come through.
The other is the one where Vivaldi "login fails".
Thunderbird has no problem with either of these 2 accounts.
So, I get back to my earlier statement: the issue must be on Vivaldi's side. I cannot see it any other way.
I would very much like to use Vivaldi browser's inbuilt email client, for ALL my email accounts.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Granite1 https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/troubleshooting-and-debugging-vivaldi-mail/
Would be insteresting to see log of account which fails.
-
@DoctorG said in Mail log error message:
Would be insteresting to see log of account which fails.
I had deleted that account in the Vivaldi client, and had even set up Thunderbird to forward mails from the failing account to the working one so I could stick with the Vivaldi client.
I have now set up the failing account again. All the relevant settings boxes have green ticks:
I had that before when I 1st set up this account, but then it went into "login failed" mode.
This time around, however, I am suddenly getting all my mails in for that account!! Go figure.
I will leave this issue "suspended", as it were. If it goes into that old routine again I will follow your suggestion and post the log details here.
For now, I want to thank you, @yojimbo274064400 and @WildEnte for your help, and hopefully I won't have to bother you again.
-
@Granite1 Sorry to post so soon again. Even though I am getting mail through, the error persists but does not block for now.
Here is a screenshot of the latest error in the Console:
Then there is this:
Clicking on "inspect" for either of those 2 yields an empty page except for a blue
>.
I'll disable those 2 extensions and see what happens.