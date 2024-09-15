@WildEnte Thanks for jumping in.

1 of the commenters on the page you linked to, edwardp, states:

A DNS error (meaning it cannot find the web site/server address) is on your Internet provider's side, not with Vivaldi.

That set me thinking: I am using a VPN, which determines the DNS, not me nor my ISP. So, perhaps my VPN is causing the error?

However, while edwardp's comment may be right technically, it is not quite right. What I mean is that of the browsers I have used, which includes forks of big names like Chromium and Firefox, and lesser known ones like Falkon, Zen, and others, none have ever given me problems with my VPN.

Conclusion

Either the error I am reporting here is not caused by my VPN, in which case it must be something else, or it is caused by my VPN, in which case the issue is on Vivaldi's side.

Like I said, I am getting my emails through so from that point of view I don't have a problem.