Market data missing at nordpoolgroup.com
pbsolibakke
Why do the "Market Data" not come up on the desktop screen (the screen is blank)
Android is OK!.
Google chrome is ok!
PBSolibakke
pbsolibakke
This "no blocking" does not help. Restart done!
Even though I have added the wb-site to the exception list (no-blockin)
I still do not avoid a blank page!
Maybe I should use Google Chrome as my default browser?
PBS
yojimbo274064400
Even with Block Ads and Trackers turned on site is accessible, for example:
Consider accessing the site in a Private Window; press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Nto open New Private Window. Does issue persist there also?
pbsolibakke
It worked in private mode!!
Thank you!
PBS
yojimbo274064400
That is good to read. Maybe an extension is interfering with the loading of the page when using browser's normal window.