This one had me for a while so thought I would create a quick write up.

If you're reading this then you are probably wondering how do I set up Vivaldi Mail with

Proton Bridge.

My setup is:

Ubuntu 24.04.1

Proton Bridge 3.13

Vivaldi 6.9.3447.44

Open Proton Bridge turn on the Beta Access settings and drop down to Advanced Settings.

Connection Mode -

IMAP - SSL

SMTP - StartTLS

Export TLS Certificates > Export

The TLS Certificates exports both key and cert in separate pem files.

Write them to a single file:

cat cert.pem key.pem > protonMail.pem

This file needs to be imported to Vivaldi to sign the localhost TLS connection to the bridge so that Proton Bridge trusts the Vivaldi connection. It's a self signed certificate however that's fine since all is happening on localhost.

Chromium based browsers have a cert store under ~/.pki called nssdb.

Add the protonMail.pem to the store by using certutil.

FIrstly, if not installed install certutil as shown:

sudo apt install libnss3-tools

Then add the certificate to the store:

certutil -d sql:$HOME/.pki/nssdb -A -t "CT,C,c" -n "protonBridge.localhost" -i protonMail.pem

Then restart Vivaldi and go to

vivaldi://settings/certificates

under the Authorities Tab the org-Proton AG trusted self signed certificate should be showing.

At this point Vivaldi Mail can be reopened and the Manual Setup can be filled in taking the settings verbatim from those shown in Proton Bridge.