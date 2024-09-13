I have a problem with the web panel feature. I have had it through different versions of the browser.

I added a few sites to the web panel menu and most worked fine but i have had a problem with scribe.

I don't know what is the difference when it comes to scribe but it would automatically open on start of the browser; opening the side panel and its web panel. I have tried removing it on its own many times but it would just show up again on the next startup of the browser.

I restored the web panel to defaults and it has still added itself and continued with the same behavior.

Not sure what to do.