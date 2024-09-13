NoScript error in Vivaldi
Recently after the announcement about the end of support for the NoScript extension, the menu of this extension stopped working in the browser. I click on its icon but the menu does not appear as before. I enabled the extension manually because the browser did not want to activate it, and now it does not work as it should. Why did it stop working in your browser, although it just stopped being recommended in the Google store? I use your browser solely because it can work with an extension that blocks scripts. It is very important to me that the browser blocks all scripts on sites until they are manually allowed. How can I return the menu to the extension in your browser?
upd: the extension menu does not work on many sites where it was previously activated. and does not work on new sites. but for some reason the menu is there. in order for the menu to appear, you have to go to the site, click on the pop-up menu, select the item of this extension there and confirm the update of information about the extension from the window that appears. and only then the menu appears. Your browser has stopped working correctly with the extension
What version of Vivaldi are you using and what other extensions are installed? On my Vivaldi (version 6.9.3447.44), NoScript is still working as solidly as it has for the last 4 years. One point worthy of note is that when I recently updated to Vivaldi version *.44 from version *.41, the NoScript extension button failed to automatically appear in the upper right corner of the browser screen, so I had to go into Vivaldi's extension menu. The NoScript extension had been automatically shut off by the update process, and I had to re-authorize it there by agreeing to let NoScript access a couple of (new?) browser data areas... after that, NoScript's extension button reappeared and it has since worked as usual. Apparently, this is all due to changes in chromium with respect to extension access protocols.
@Blackbird version 6.9.3447.44.
I did the same as you, but after that the button appeared and does not work until you manually click the action menu in the page window itself and select this extension.
i have only noscript and adblock
(https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/noscript/doojmbjmlfjjnbmnoijecmcbfeoakpjm)
(https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/gighmmpiobklfepjocnamgkkbiglidom)
Upd:
The error went away after reinstalling the extension.