Recently after the announcement about the end of support for the NoScript extension, the menu of this extension stopped working in the browser. I click on its icon but the menu does not appear as before. I enabled the extension manually because the browser did not want to activate it, and now it does not work as it should. Why did it stop working in your browser, although it just stopped being recommended in the Google store? I use your browser solely because it can work with an extension that blocks scripts. It is very important to me that the browser blocks all scripts on sites until they are manually allowed. How can I return the menu to the extension in your browser?