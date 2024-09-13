I’ve been a Vivaldi user since I started using Linux, and I’ve customized it to be as aesthetically similar to my previous browser, Opera GX, as possible, but there’s one issue I haven’t been able to solve yet.

I’ve added a shortcut to Discord in the sidebar, but every time I restart the PC, or close and reopen Vivaldi, it logs out of all windows. If I remove the shortcut, there’s no problem; the session doesn’t log out, and the page keeps working normally when I open it in a new tab.

I’d really like to have Discord as a sidebar shortcut without constantly logging out. I prefer using the web version rather than downloading the app for convenience. Does anyone know how to fix this?