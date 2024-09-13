Authentication Failure Issue, is server down?
I had previously added my Vivaldi Mail account to the FairEmail app using an app-specific password (since two-factor authentication is enabled), but recently, I started getting an "authentication failure" error. I removed the account and re-entered my credentials with a new app password, but the issue persists. Despite using the correct app password, FairEmail continues to show the same authentication error. Any insights on why this might be happening.
Good morning!
I'm getting the same error/problem. I use Mac Mail and it suddenly threw out the temporary authentication error message (imap.viv.dc01:2024-09-13 07:59:01]). Server settings were correct as was my password. Tried to initiate new account using another Mac email client Edison Mail - same problem. Like raalapas - any insights as to why?
check https://vivaldistatus.com for problems. there was an outage and actual sending mails has ongoing problems
@derDay
I also checked servers status page, when noticed problem authorization problem in Thunderbird client.
But the was problem was not only with outgoing(SMTP) service, but and with incoming(IMAP/POP3).
Now there was a note on status page:
Major outage Reported on 2024-09-13 08:18:15 A fault impacted many of our services this morning. The fault has been rectified and we are working to bring the remaining services online ASAP.
I am still getting authentication errors even though the issue shows as resolved on vivaldistatus.com. I wonder if I am going to have to regenerate app passwords for my various email clients on devices. I hope not. I have done so with one device, but the imap & smtp server settings do not verify.
@zer0aster Hi. This is very strange. We fixed the problem with password authentication on IMAP at 08:10 UTC, and for outgoing mail (SMTP) at 08:21 UTC.
Since you report having problems after that time I don't know why that would be. Our tests show that everything is working correctly.
@thomasp still having same authentication error. I will retry later, perhaps with new app password on one device to test, but other device with no change of password just failed again.
@thomasp Update. The device I was trying to connect using a new app password just authenticated after a minute or so. The other device still doesn't so guess I will have to redo that app password and on other devices. Is it just me?
However due to this problem, I have been using the Vivaldi Mail panel in my Vivaldi browser, and I love it! I really like the filtering capabilities for sorting emails. Oh, how I wish this worked on mobile devices. Any chance?
@thomasp Sorry, another update. After authenticating my mail client collected a few emails that had come in and then signalled that the server was offline again.
When checking in the Vivaldi browser Vivaldi Mail panel, I see a little red mark next to the account icon (it is an @vivaldi.net account), and the log with multiple entries such as: 'Not connected - Attempting to connect [email protected]
14:23:16.169'
(that's UK time today)
The red mark comes and goes.
@zer0aster It is possible that if you have a lot of mail clients trying to authenticate with an incorrect password from the same IP address (or one mail client connecting with the wrong password too quickly), that you might be triggering a temporary block of your IP address on the mail server. For us to take a more in-depth look at your situation, you might need to contact support directly. See the page https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/troubleshooting-webmail-issues/ and the "Send us a message" button near the bottom.
@thomasp OK, I understand. I have new app passwords on the 3 devices that matter and I have removed the account from those that don't. I will see if it settles down now.
@thomasp. Some settling down, and some things I don't understand... The following logs:
[][imap, [email protected], Sent, 988] imap.js: Data inconsistency, raw file found on disk contrary to hasRaw table
23:05:08.230
[outbox]Failed to send: [object Object]
23:23:50.797
All UK time. Not seen these things before today's little Vivaldi hiccup...
If obvious problems persist I will follow your link for support. Thank you!
yojimbo274064400
Consider reviewing content of All Messages > Outbox folder for unsent messages and then:
- either:
- save as file by selecting message and pressing
Ctrl+
S
– or –
- move message to another folder
- save as file by selecting message and pressing
- delete the unsent message from Outbox
Does the issue persist?
- either:
I am still facing the issues though on status site it is showing as resolved.
I created new app password still I am getting below is the error.
-
Anyone have any solution for it?
Hi @thomasp
Can you please help here as I am still having issue while adding vivaldi to fairmail app.
-
@raalapas Make sure you have copied and pasted your password correctly. The warning message "Password contains control or whitespace characters" shown in your screenshot suggests that you might have included more than just the password itself in what you have copied (eg. maybe spaces around the password).
-
Thanks, it worked now, earlier I was copying and pasting which was also including format rather than plain text.