Is Vivaldi Mail down?
Since this morning FairEmail-app fails to read / access my vivaldi mail, I also get this "502 Bad Gateway" when trying to access Vivaldi Mail through browser.
Is Vivaldi Mail down at the moment?
CrackedLCD
It appears that outgoing mail and pop3/imap are experiencing problems. I haven't been able to send mail from my Gmail alias for several hours now.
@heleneh There was a Vivaldi server problem earlier, but it's working now - for me!
CrackedLCD
@TbGbe Are you checking your mail through a third party client like me and the OP?
It's still showing down for me as of 1 minute ago with this error:
Authentication error.
Server returned error "[SYS/TEMP] Temporary authentication failure. [imap.viv.dc01:2024-09-13 06:38..."
Now I am finally able to access the email, thanks for the vivaldi-status-link @CrackedLCD , and thanks for confirming similar problem @TbGbe !