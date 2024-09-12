Keychron launcher not working
Hey everyone,
Recently the issue with sites not showing the hid device prompt has been fixed, but for some reason I still cant seem to connect my Keychron Q1 HE keyboard to the launcher when using vivaldi. On the launcher.keychron.com site, when I press 'Connect' i get a prompt asking me to select a device, then when I select my keyboard I get the following screen:
I have tried connecting via Edge and it works fine. Has anyone ran into this issue before with similar HID devices?
I am using Vivaldi 6.10.3466.4