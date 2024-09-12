Today we opened our unofficial 'Vivaldi Ambassador Café' room. This is the Jitsi Meet link.

'Jitsi Meet' is a very good, Open Source video conference, much better than Zoom and Co.

You don't need your own account, just click on the link, and you're in our room, which runs via a powerful, data-secure, public Jitsi Meet server cluster of a registered, non-profit German association.

If you are interested and would like to join us, but are not yet an Ambassador, just join us: https://vivaldi.net/volunteers

Ambassadors are an open-minded, interested group with our own 'Private Ambassador Forum'.

Why don't you take a look at it.