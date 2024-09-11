Hey there gang. Been using Vivaldi for a while now and so far, every update has been stellar- but has anyone else been feeling a weird clunkiness with the new version?

Ive encountered a couple of bugs that I can't reproduce (tabs refusing to close is on that list, I'll put in a report if it happens again), and one that I can 100% of the time- except it doesn't feel like a bug, it feels like it's supposed to be there, for whatever reason:



This happens every time I attempt to download literally anything from any webpage. Clicking 'Force startup' takes me to the downloads manager to select a folder, and then when I hit 'Save' it pops up a second time, forcing me to click 'Force startup' again to complete the download.

This doesn't feel like a bug per se- but I also can't conceptualize it as a feature, since that would imply I'm supposed to close Vivaldi every time I download something and then re-open the browser.

Is anyone else having this problem? If there's a setting I can flip to fix this I gladly will, since it makes the act of saving anything off the internet deeply annoying, but nothing new seems to have been added to the Downloads tab in settings. I'm stumped.

Video of the problem provided for further clarification:

https://gyazo.com/cc612f4f6f9a9b89eb9b1a9af165faaa

OS is Windows 10 Pro, if it helps.