What strikes me, and maybe it’s only me, but why?

You have, and should have, only one Encryption Password. Whenever I must log in into Sync, my password no longer works (encryption-password invalid) and I have to use a second one, any or a prefabricated one. So after every fresh new login I have to switch between two encryption passwords. Is that intended? Actually not?

Since my last four or five log-ins and log-outs at Sync this happens, because at one time in the past my only one encryption-password didn’t work (invalid encryption-password). So I made myself a second one, which then functioned (was for ca. one hour not able to get into Sync).

I now switch back and forth between two encryption-passwords, the one from the early days back in 2015 and my new one, because once a password has been entered, it becomes invalid after relogging in again. Shouldn’t be like this, I think?