Encryption Password
-
What strikes me, and maybe it’s only me, but why?
You have, and should have, only one Encryption Password. Whenever I must log in into Sync, my password no longer works (encryption-password invalid) and I have to use a second one, any or a prefabricated one. So after every fresh new login I have to switch between two encryption passwords. Is that intended? Actually not?
Since my last four or five log-ins and log-outs at Sync this happens, because at one time in the past my only one encryption-password didn’t work (invalid encryption-password). So I made myself a second one, which then functioned (was for ca. one hour not able to get into Sync).
I now switch back and forth between two encryption-passwords, the one from the early days back in 2015 and my new one, because once a password has been entered, it becomes invalid after relogging in again. Shouldn’t be like this, I think?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Thot The Sync login uses the forum login password.
The encryption password is to decrypt the received data. You can not change encryption password without losing sync data.
-
@DoctorG said in Encryption Password:
The encryption password is to decrypt the received data. You can not change encryption password.
Yes, I know. But today I logged in and out and my Encryption Password which was functional, did not function, it was not accepted. But why? And since ca five times of logging in and out I must change between two encryption passwords or a random one. Once an encryption password is entered, it becomes invalid next time. At least for me.
It's also a security problem.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Thot You should report this to Vivaldi developers.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Thot I do not see such error on my Settings → Sync page when i type in wron enrcyption password i get never blocked.
See, when i entered the wrong encryption passwords:
May be i misinterpreted what happend in your case.
-
@DoctorG said in Encryption Password:
do not see such error
It seems it’s only me. Just asking me why. Am writing a bug report, as short as possible and understandable as possible.
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@DoctorG VB-109417