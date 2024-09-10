Vivaldi broadcasting it's a blackberry user agent. Can't change this.
robnewton01
I don't recall anything happening to cause it but all of a sudden, Vivaldi started using the mobile version of Youtube and I couldn't get it to change back with the methods I found online like clearing the cache, cookies, etc. I happened to go to Reddit and it wanted to use the mobile version as well.
I went to a website that checks your user agent and it told me mine was Mozilla/5.0 (BB10; Touch) AppleWebKit/537.1+ (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/10.0.0.1337 Mobile Safari/537.1+ and then it told me that it was a Blackberry browser. The user agent is set to Google Chrome in Vivaldi so how is it possible for it to broadcast Blackberry? I don't have any extensions that change the user agent and in any event, it just started out of the blue. I can open another profile and it works as expected. Can anyone help me solve this problem?
@robnewton01 You see in the user agent where it says "BB10"? Blackberry. How? No idea - you have an extension?
My current user agent (as listed in Help > About) is "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" (that's a Snapshot build, Chromium 128). What does your Vivaldi say it is sending?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@robnewton01 Are you running a Developer Tools window by any chance? There is a BB10 option in the User Agent option in the Network Conditions tool.
robnewton01
Sorry it took me so long to reply. Vivaldi wouldn't let me by saying "Post content was flagged as spam by Akismet.com" which I guess relates to it thinking I am a blackberry. I completely forgot about it until now and had to go to Brave to post.
The user agent from the help>about is: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Any help is greatly appreciated.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@robnewton01 As mentioned above, the Dev tools configuration is one possibility.
An extension is another possibility (which is very likely).
However, your best option is to follow the troubleshooting steps, in particular using a guest profile or standalone installation, to eliminate possibilities.
robnewton01
@yngve You called it. I am an idiot. I finally narrowed it down to a volume booster extension that also can change the user agent. I'd changed it to blackberry without realizing it. I don't remember going into those settings and I don't drink or do drugs!!
Thank you for your help. Is there a way to mark as solved?