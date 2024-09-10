I don't recall anything happening to cause it but all of a sudden, Vivaldi started using the mobile version of Youtube and I couldn't get it to change back with the methods I found online like clearing the cache, cookies, etc. I happened to go to Reddit and it wanted to use the mobile version as well.

I went to a website that checks your user agent and it told me mine was Mozilla/5.0 (BB10; Touch) AppleWebKit/537.1+ (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/10.0.0.1337 Mobile Safari/537.1+ and then it told me that it was a Blackberry browser. The user agent is set to Google Chrome in Vivaldi so how is it possible for it to broadcast Blackberry? I don't have any extensions that change the user agent and in any event, it just started out of the blue. I can open another profile and it works as expected. Can anyone help me solve this problem?