I wanted to find a site i visited yesterday and when i went into the history menu i saw "no browsing history data for the selected period" which is odd since i see todays history building accurately and the day before (8th) fine as well.

i decided to flip through the pages and saw that in-between perfectly accurate days of history there are days (so far i've seen the 8th, the 6th, the 1st of september and the 31st of August) where there is no history despite me knowing for a fact that i've used the browser on those days (and everyday). Using my google activity record i can see i made searches and went on YouTube many times during those days but none were recorded for some reason.

Whats going on here? Any ideas?