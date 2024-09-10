Any reason for vivaldi recreating the Default folder on update when that same folder is a junction?

Needed more space on the system drive and created a junction for the Default folder on my profile. It is almost 8GB in size so it does make a difference.

Since then, every time I update vivaldi on windows, the folder is recreated from scratch and I get a warning that the mail database is missing and is being restored even though no vivaldi window is on sight. I then have to kill vivaldi processes and restore the junction. After that I still have to start vivaldi and restore mail accounts from a button on the mail settings page, and then restart vivaldi again to see the mail panel loaded.

Any solution for this?