Fix for duplicated shortcuts on macOS – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3464.3
Ruarí
In today’s snapshot we have a fix for the duplicated shortcuts that some of our macOS users encountered.
Too early today @Ruarí
Thot
I have a Conflict reporting in Settings —> Sync: „Upload: A conflict has occurred with the data of another client“ … What other client? What client is meant? There is a „Commit Step Result; Protocol error (CONFLICT)“ in vivaldi://sync
Do I have to clear browser data for that? Or do I just have to wait, so that it fixes it on itsself? Can I fix it somehow?
Edit (on Sept. 11 in the morning): After reregistering with Sync (unlogging and log in), it works again.
What strikes me: You have, and should have, only one Encryption Password. Whenever I log in again, the first password no longer works (password invalid) and I have to use a second one, any or a prefabricated one. So after every fresh new login I have to switch between two encryption passwords. Is that intended? Actually not? Hmmm
Any reason for vivaldi recreating the Default folder on update when that same folder is a junction?
Needed more space on the system drive and created a junction for the Default folder on my profile. It is almost 8GB in size so it does make a difference.
Since then, every time I update vivaldi on windows, the folder is recreated from scratch and I get a warning that the mail database is missing and is being restored even though no vivaldi window is on sight. I then have to kill vivaldi processes and restore the junction. After that I still have to start vivaldi and restore mail accounts from a button on the mail settings page, and then restart vivaldi again to see the mail panel loaded.
Any solution for this?
derDay
in a guest window I can't set the ad blocker to no blocking , is this a bug or intended?
derDay
and why is the ad blocker in a guest window active at all? if I want to test something with my default profile, I open the website in a guest profile and try it there.
now, because I know of this unwanted behaviour, I have to open the website in a test profile where adblocking is disabled by default
I thought, that a guestprofile is something like "vanilla vivaldi" where all settings are "turned off"?
The Guest Profile will have Vivaldi’s default look and settings and the Guest won’t be able to change any of your browser settings or access your data from the Guest Profile.
if so, and my default setting is tracker-blocking at my main profile, I even should not alter this setting. but actually I can select adfilter, trackerfilter but not turn off
I'm confused
6th
I wondered if VB-108477 was a thing
@chas4: I reported that, so it must be fixed i guess.
Since this snapshot this site https://www.mactechnews.de has no scrollbar on MacOS and also is not scrollable with the keyboard.
DoctorG
@Thot Happens for me if Vivaldi Blocker list "I dont care about cookies" of "Easy cookie List" is active.
Disable block of ads in address field shield helps.
@DoctorG said in Fix for duplicated shortcuts on macOS – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3464.3:
Disable block of ads in address field shield helps.
Ah, ok. Thanks. Works.
[Crash][Tabs] When main menu has 1000 tab entries (VB-108874)
^^ Kudos to the person who has discovered this bug
Folgore101
Hi, you do not encounter any abnormal behavior in the Ad and Tracker Blocker? For example, by going to the site listed above (https://www.mactechnews.de/), clicking on the shield icon does not show the number of blocked ads and tracers, there is also something else strange in the operation but i can't be more precise, i need to investigate more.
@Chas4 It was quite annoying. I had to use a rocker gesture or close button for tab closing as Cmd+W was unusable.
-
Adblock not working for anyone else?
paul1149
I'm getting poor performance from this update. Seems to be hogging resources. Visual stuttering when looking at expanded pictures at Amazon.
@Daring something strange with the ad blocker yes. On test pages it gives better results when disabled!
-
@durtro: Seems like adblock functionality got reversed. Reported.
@Folgore101 said in Fix for duplicated shortcuts on macOS – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3464.3:
does not show the number of blocked ads and tracer
Yes—this site has, since a while now, a very intensive (new?) way to prevent ads from being blocked. This means: Despite ad blocking, ads are displayed.
-
oudstand
I get this error message if I try to update Vivaldi:
"Installation due to unknown error failed. If Vivaldi is already running, close it it and try again."
I've closed Vivaldi and also in the Taskmanager I can't anything Vivaldi related except the update notifier.