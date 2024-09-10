Hi, I'd like to propose a combination of features that could make the users of Feeds feel more invited to try out Vivaldi's other Reader-focused features.

I'm a frequent user of both the Reader View and Feeds feature, and I'd like to see them tied together a bit more often.

Firstly, an option to automatically enable Reader View on upon clicking "Open Article" in Feeds would be a very welcome change.

This makes one less click to enabling Reader View, and generally makes the experience of going through multiple articles in succession less jarring. It also means skipping the annoyance of certain larger publications and their complex webpages being heavy on less powerful devices.

Another small feature that I feel would also be really inviting is a dedicated "Add to Reading List" button next to the "Open Article" button. This would instantly add the article's link into your Reading List to discover later.

(You can technically just right-click the open button to add it to reading list, but I feel that causes it to be much more hidden and reduces the amount of users who naturally discover it.)

If anyone else would like to add their input as to how they feel about these proposals, or want to include their own, please feel free!